Publication Lists Possible Trade Suitors For Seattle Mariners Pitcher Luis Castillo
The Seattle Mariners are still looking for solutions for the holes in their infield.
The Mariners entered the offseason with needs at second and third base and were also looking for a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley.
So far, Seattle hasn't made any significant moves to address those needs. But there's been speculation throughout the offseason that the club will look to the trade market to find solutions. And a lot of hypothetical deals involve the Mariners moving on from veteran starting pitcher and three-time All-Star Luis Castillo.
There was a lot of chatter during Winter Meetings that Seattle could trade Castillo to the Boston Red Sox in return for first baseman Triston Casas. The potential deal fell through and recent offseason moves made by the Red Sox have made it unlikely for a swap to happen between the two teams.
There may not be as many trade suitors for Castillo as there was at the beginning of the offseason, but there's still several clubs that could be in the market for the 2023 All-Star.
A recent article written by Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors identified teams that would make sense for Castillo. Deeds separated the teams into tiers of "best fits," "next tier down" and "longer shots."
The teams included in "best fits" were the Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles and San Francisco Giants. The "next tier down" was the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Boston. The "longer shots" were the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and Detroit Tigers.
Deeds points out that teams like the Orioles have been rumored to inquire about Castillo's availability. He also mentioned how the Blue Jays missed out on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes in free agency.
There were a lot of potential players and deals floated out in Deeds' article, and one of the most interesting names mentioned was LaMonte Wade Jr.
Deeds said the following about the Giants potentially moving Wade Jr.:
(The) Giants have previously expressed a willingness to deal first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. this winter. Wade, 31 on New Year’s Day, has posted a solid .258/.376/.401 (120 wRC+) with a fantastic 15% walk rate over the past two seasons.
Wade Jr. is an intriguing player. He'll be 31 years-old Jan. 1 and will be cheap at an estimated $4.3 million for 2025, according to Spotrac. He's the kind of small ball hitter that fits will with Senior Director of Hitting Strategy Edgar Martinez and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer's hitting philosophy.
But he's set to be a free agent after 2025 and it's unlikely the Mariners trade Castillo in a deal headlined by a player that could be a one-year rental.
The other potential returns mentioned in the article are also interesting. Deeds mentioned Toronto could offer infielders like David Schneider, Leo Jimenez or Will Wagner. And he also mentioned a return from Baltimore including Ryan Mountcastle and starter Cade Povich to replace Castillo.
All of these deals are hypothetical. And aside from a few reports here and there, there's no clear indication on whether or not Seattle has even engaged in serious enough trade conversations with any of these teams recently that include Castillo.
But with less than two months until Spring Training starts, the Mariners are running out of options for their infield. And that might lead them to ramp up conversations.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS CELEBRATE FRANCHISE STAR'S BIRTHDAY: The Seattle Mariners face of the franchise turned 24 years-old on Dec. 29 and the team celebrated his birthday on social media. CLICK HERE
YEAR IN REVIEW: ROBLES CAREER RESURGENCE A FEEL-GOOD STORY FOR THE MARINERS: The former World Series champion and top five prospect in baseball was at a crossroads in his career before he found new life in the Pacific Northwest. CLICK HERE
TAMPA BAY RAYS INTERESTED IN MARINERS CATCHING PROSPECT: The Seattle Mariners are still looking for a first baseman and the Tampa Bay Rays' interest in Harry Ford could lead to a trade. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.