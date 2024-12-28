Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Interested in Seattle Mariners Catching Prospect
As 2025 inches closer and closer, the Seattle Mariners are still trying to figure out what their roster will look like Opening Day on March 27, 2025.
The Mariners entered the offseason with needs at second and third base and were looking for a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley. As of the morning of Dec. 28, the team has yet to seriously address any of those holes.
At one point during Winter Meetings in Dallas, it looked like Seattle could trade veteran starting pitcher Luis Castillo to the Boston Red Sox in return for first baseman Triston Casas. But that deal ultimately fell through.
Since then, the Mariners have missed out on potential first base solutions like Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, Josh Naylor and Paul Goldschmidt and even a potential fit at second base — Gleyber Torres.
Seattle has been reported to have just $16-20 million available in 2025 payroll. That's led to speculation throughout the offseason that the Mariners would look to the trade market to find the fixes they needed.
And with so many free agent infielders off the board, Seattle could eye a familiar trade partner to find a solution.
In a recent analysis article, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times floated out the possibility of the Mariners revisiting trade talks with the Tampa Bay Rays for first baseman Yandy Diaz.
Seattle was in discussions with Tampa Bay about acquiring Diaz right up until the trade deadline, and were reportedly one of the final three or four teams in the running to make a deal for him.
Diaz ended up staying put with the Rays, but Jude pointed out Tampa's previous interest in a top Mariners prospect and Diaz's cost (plus the cost of fellow infielder Brandon Lowe) could fit into Seattle's plans:
Diaz is owed $10 million for 2025 (with a $12 million club option for 2026), and Lowe is owed $10.5 million for 2025 (with an $11.5 million club option for 2026). The Rays are known to have previous interest in Mariners catching prospect Harry Ford, but Tampa would likely want proven major-league talent in any deal.
Ford would likely be the top prospect Seattle is most comfortable moving. He spent all of 2024 with the Mariners' Double-A team, the Arkansas Travelers, and batted .249 with seven home runs, 45 RBIs and 35 steals in 116 games played.
Despite being projected for a 2025 call-up according to MLB Pipeline during the 2024 season, Ford will likely be blocked from a major league call-up for at least one more year.
Cal Raleigh is entrenched in the starting catcher role for Seattle and Mitch Garver will be the backup catcher at least through 2025, barring a trade.
Ford is still generally viewed as a top 100 prospect in baseball. He was a member of Great Britain's 2023 World Baseball Classic roster and participated in two straight All-Star Futures Games from 2023-24.
Depending on the major league player the Mariners could offer up to the Rays, Ford could be enough for Seattle to find at least one answer to its ever-persisting infield problems.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS OUTFIELDER RETURNS TO DODGERS ON THREE-YEAR DEAL: One-time Seattle Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernandez was awarded by the Los Angeles Dodgers for his solid 2024 season with a $66 million contract. CLICK HERE
YOUNG MARINERS STARTING PITCHER SHARES VIDEO OF FIRST OFFSEASON BULLPEN: Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller posted a video of him preparing for 2025 after an amazing sophomore campaign. CLICK HERE
MARINERS "FRUSTRATED" AT POTENTIAL RETURNS FOR CASTILLO: The Seattle Mariners are still trying to find solutions in the infield and seem to be getting walled in the trade market. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.