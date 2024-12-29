Seattle Mariners Celebrate Birthday of Superstar Center Fielder Julio Rodriguez
The Seattle Mariners are still waiting to make a big move in the offseason to address one of their needs in the infield. But the team still found a reason to celebrate this week.
Dec. 29 marked the birthday of the Mariners' franchise star, two-time All-Star and former American League Rookie of the Year cetner fielder Julio Rodriguez. He turned 24 years-old.
Seattle celebrated Rodriguez's birthday with a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).
Rodriguez played his third professional season in 2024. Despite missing three weeks with an ankle injury and being held out of the outfield for about a month with the same ailment, he still put up solid numbers. He batted .273 with 20 home runs and 68 RBIs while stealing 24 bases. He became just the second player in MLB history, aside from Kansas City Royals infielder Bobby Witt Jr., to have three straight 20-20 seasons (20 home runs, 20 steals) to start his career.
Rodriguez's first year as a pro came during the Mariners playoff drought-breaking postseason run in 2022. Before the season ended, the organization made him the de facto face of the franchise by signing him to a 12-year, $209.3 million contract on Aug. 26, 2022. The deal will keep him with Seattle through at least 2029 and potentially through 2034 if the team picks up his $18 million club option in 2030.
Through three years in the major leagues, Rodriguez has a .277 batting average with 80 home runs, 246 RBIs and 86 steals.
Rodriguez will be featured on Seattle's team for many years to come. And his 24th birthday is just one of many that will be spent as the face of the Mariners.
