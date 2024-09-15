Randy Arozarena Hits Walk-Off Single to Give Seattle Mariners Win Over Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners can't seem to avoid one-run games. Specifically ones ending in a 5-4 score. But they probably don't mind based on Friday and Saturday's
Randy Arozarena hit a walk-off, bases-loaded RBI single to give the Mariners a 5-4 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday. The win kept Seattle within 4.5 games of the Houston Astros in the American League West. The Mariners are 2.5 games out of the third AL Wild Card spot with the win.
"Just another outstanding effort tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Saturday. "Amazing energy in the ballpark, a nod to the fans tonight. This was a high-energy game. Guys just kept coming back, coming back, coming back. ... Some great at-bats. ... The defense has been outstanding and then, of course you look at the offense and what we've been able to do. ... The guys continue to play hard."
Before Arozarena's first career walk-off with the Mariners, the lineup was tasked with getting through three-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer in his first start since July 30.
And they did well to start.
Josh Rojas got Seattle on the board with an RBI sacrifice fly that scored Justin Turner in the bottom of the second. The advantage was short-lived and Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer to right field in the top of the third to pull Texas in front 2-1.
That kicked off a back-and-forth between the two AL West foes.
Julio Rodriguez hit his second upper-deck home run to left field in as many days. It was a solo shot that brought the Mariners even with the Rangers in the bottom of the third.
Texas pulled ahead once again courtesy of a two-run Marcus Semien homer in the top of the fifth.
Luke Raley responded with his career-best 20th home run of the season. It was a two-run blast to center field that tied the game at 4-4 through five.
Scherzer had been pulled by that point and Seattle starter Logan Gilbert's day was done after the sixth.
Both bullpens did their best not to give any ground. The Mariners had several chances to take the lead after Raley's homer but left a runner in scoring position in both the seventh and eighth innings. Arozarena grounded into a double play in the bottom of the seventh that erased an opportunity with runners on the corners.
In the ninth, Seattle's All-Star reliever Andres Munoz made his second appearance in as many days and retired the side in order, which helped set the Mariners up for a walk-off opportunity.
With one out, Victor Robles hit a double and subsequently stole third. Texas intentionally walked Rodriguez to avoid another potential game-winning hit and Cal Raleigh drew his career-high fourth walk of the game to set the Mariners up with the bases loaded and one out.
Arozarena made up for that double play from earlier and connected for his game-winning single that bounced off the glove of Rangers shortstop Josh Smith. It was his only hit of the day, but it was the one Seattle needed.
"Down 0-2, two fastballs, down behind in the count, I was just really focused on making contact at that point," Arozarena said in a postgame interview via a translator on Saturday. "And luckily I was able to make that connection and get the hit. ... The first two pitches, I was really just trying to hit a home run. Took some big swings. But then after that, I shortened it up for the third (pitch), really focused on making contact and was abl to do so."
The Mariners would have liked to be twice-rewarded for the last two games with some headway in the AL West, but there's nothing they can do to control Houston's games. Until they play each other.
What Seattle can do, is earn a series win against Texas on Sunday and go into the off day on Monday with all the momentum before a crucial three-game set against the New York Yankees.
George Kirby will get the start for the Mariners in the series finale against the Rangers at 1:10 p.m. PT on Sunday.
