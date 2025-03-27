Randy Arozarena Posts Incredible Hype Video on Social Media Before Seattle Mariners' Opener
The Seattle Mariners kick off the regular season on Thursday night against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park.
The M's went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by a game, but the vibes have been good this spring under first-year (full-time) manager Dan Wilson. Those vibes have only been heightened this week thanks to the Cal Raleigh contract extension.
Randy Arozarena expressed his excitement for the season on Thursday morning in a social media post, putting out an awesome hype video that is sure to have M's fans ready for the season ahead.
Arozarena, 30, is coming off a year in which he hit just .219 for the Rays and Mariners. He had 20 homers and 20 stolen bases and should benefit from being more comfortable in Seattle in 2025. He was acquired at the trade deadline last season.
Lifetime, he's a .254 hitter with 91 homers. He's headed into the seventh year of his career and the M's are counting on him to make a major impact this season. He pairs with Victor Robles and Julio Rodriguez to make up one of the most athletic outfields in the league and will pair with Rodriguez and Raleigh in the middle of the team's batting order.
He hit .350 this spring with three homers.
The Mariners and A's will play a four-game series (Thursday-Sunday). First pitch on Thursday is 7:10 p.m. ET as Logan Gilbert pitches against Luis Severino.
It's the first Opening Day start for Gilbert in his career. He made the All-Star Game in 2024.
Mariners on SI will have on-site coverage
