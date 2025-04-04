Reserve Infielder Leo Rivas Discusses his Eventful Past Year With Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners infield has undergone several changes over the past year. Fans have seen familiar faces take on different roles, and others make their first appearances donned in the trademark Pacific Northwest colors.
One of those players was Leo Rivas.
Rivas made his major league debut for Seattle in 2024. It was Rivas' first time in the big leagues after spending nine years in the minors.
Rivas was called up three separate times last season, including a lengthy stay when JP Crawford broke his pinky.
"It's a grind, you know," Rivas said in an interview Wednesday. "You got to grind everyday, even when you're not on the team. I'm just grateful to be here though."
Rivas hit .233 with a double, triple, three steals and eight RBIs in 43 games last season.
Going into spring training, Dylan Moore was penciled in as the starting second baseman. But there was a possibility for Rivas, top 100 prospect Cole Young and Ryan Bliss to compete for the position. Respective injuries to Young and Rivas made the competition a two-man race been Moore and Bliss that was eventually won by the latter.
Several younger players who were present at spring training credited Rivas and the rest of the infield group as being a big resource for them.
"It was so great," top Mariners prospect Colt Emerson said in an interview March 23. "J.P. is such a great guy. And Leo, you got Ryan Bliss, you got (Dylan Moore), such great guys. Being able to have that opportunity to not even really play with them but just be behind and watch how they go about their stuff was just so great."
Rivas isn't necessarily looking to be a mentor to the younger players. But that role seems to come to him naturally.
"I'm not trying to be that guy. I'm just trying to be a good example for those kind of guys," Rivas said. "Just kind of do my thing really. ... I do it for them to know what it feels like to be in the minors. I always talk to them every time that I can. Like, 'Hey, man. ... I know (it) sometimes sucks. Because doing it every day the same (way) kind of sucks. It's kind of boring sometimes. But (it'll) be better for you.' I just try to keep them in mind, in touch with that."
Rivas was optioned to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to start the season. He has two hits in three games with the Rainiers — both home runs. His two homers are already half of what he had in 63 games in Tacoma last year. He was called up to the big leagues on Tuesday when Jorge Polanco was placed on paternity leave, but he didn't see any game action and is now back in Tacoma. He's ready though if his number is called again.
"I feel like sometimes you put a lot of things in your head," Rivas said. :And for me, though, it's just be here, be present every day. Just play the game. Sometimes we make it so hard. And sometimes it's kind of like — not simple. But it's just play the game, you know? Play as hard as you can, just play the right way."
Since Rivas was called up for the first time, he's done nothing but what has been asked of him. Even though he's in Triple-A right now, he'll likely get more call-ups throughout the year as the team needs him. And he'll have a chance to remind everyone why he ended 2024 with the major league roster.
