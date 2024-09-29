Rival Executives Reportedly Think Big-Time Slugger Could Sign with Seatle Mariners
According to rival executives around the league, free agent slugger Pete Alonso could end up with the Seattle Mariners this winter.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today had the report on Sunday morning, saying:
If All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso doesn’t return to the Mets, rival executives believe he will wind up in Seattle or with the Cubs.
There's a lot to unpack here, so let's start with the basics:
Alonso is 29 years old and will play all of next season at the age of 30. He's been with the Mets for his entire career, winning the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2019. Lifetime, he's a .249 hitter who has popped 226 home runs. Alonso has hit 34 or more home runs in each season of his career (excluding COVID 2020) and has never driven in less than 88 runs.
That said, this has been his worst statistical season. As the Mets fight for a playoff berth, Alonso is hitting .241 with 34 homers and 88 RBI. He hit 46 and drove in 118 a season ago.
With the Mets now in contention, there's certainly a chance that the team could want to bring him back to further extend its window. There's also a chance that Alonso could want to stay with the only organization that he's ever known.
As for the Mariners, they certainly should have interest. After trading Ty France away this summer, they have an opening for a full-time first baseman. While Luke Raley has more than held his own, a bat like Alonso's could really help solidify the M's lineup. Would Alonso want to travel across the country and play 3,000 miles away from the only place he's ever known?
And more importantly, would the Mariners be willing to pay him the likely $200 million he will want in free agency given the traditional budget issues they face?
Those are all questions for a long offseason ahead.
