Giants Hurler Delivers Historic and Weird Statline Against Seattle Mariners on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners suffered several missed opportunities on Saturday in a 4-3 loss against the San Francisco Giants. Seattle had 13 baserunners but failed to get the big hit once again and stranded 10 runners. They are now 65-65 this season and 4.5 games back in the American League West race.
Heading into the matchup, all the talk was about Seattle native Blake Snell returning home to pitch against his childhood team (and the team he wanted to sign with this offseason), but Snell failed to continue his run of recent dominance.
He lasted just three innings, throwing a ton of piches in a six-walk effort. And though he didn't deliver a gem, he did deliver some history, producing a stat line that has never been seen before.
Per @CodifyBaseball on social media:
This is the first time in MLB history that an MLB pitcher has put up this pitching line because of course it is.
Snell struck out five and allowed no hits in his three innings of work. The Mariners still scored two earned runs off him despite the no hits. He walked in two runs.
In his first year in San Francisco after signing this offseason, Snell is 2-3 with a 3.76 ERA in 15 starts. He's been on the injured list multiple times.
A two-time Cy Young winner, Snell is 73-58 for his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, San Diego Padres and Giants.
The Mariners and Giants will play again on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. PT. Robbie Ray (SF) will pitch against Bryan Woo (SEA).
