Seattle-Area Native and Former NBA Star Issues Proclamation About Mariners Star Cal Raleigh
On Friday, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh confirmed that he will participate in the Home Run Derby during this year's All-Star week festivities.
Raleigh will look to become the second Mariners player to win the Derby after Ken Griffey Jr. He'll also look to be the first catcher and the first switch-hitter to win it all.
And former NBA star, and Seattle-area native, Isaiah Thomas thinks he's going to win it, saying so on social media Friday afternoon.
Thomas, 36, is from Tacoma, Wash. and starred at the University of Washington before a lengthy career in the NBA that included stops with the Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns. Though well-traveled at the end of his career, Thomas spent three magical seasons in Boston, becoming one of the most adored figures in recent Celtics history.
He was a two-time All-Star in Boston and finished fifth in the MVP voting in 2016-2017. He led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2016-2017 before injuring his hip, which set off the chain reaction of trades and signings over the next several years.
The Celtics traded him before the 2017-2018 season to the Cavs in the now-infamous Kyrie Irving deal.
As for Raleigh, he leads the major leagues in home runs with 32 entering play on Saturday. The Mariners are 42-39 and will take on the Texas Rangers at 1:05 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo (SEA) starts against Kumar Rocker (TEX).
