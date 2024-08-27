Seattle Columnist Shreds Mariners' Jerry Dipoto, Calls For Him to Be Fired
The Seattle Mariners are currently 67-65 on the season. They are 3.5 games back of the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West race.
The team moved on from manager Scott Servais last week, which is fine by itself. However, the way that Servais found out about his firing (from the internet) was not. He deserved better from an organization that he gave nine years to, and he deserved better from Jerry Dipoto, who hired him and considered him a close personal friend.
However, this is just par for the course with Dipoto, according to columnist Danny O'Neil of the Tacoma News Tribune, who wrote a scathing piece on Dipoto that came out on Tuesday.
Here is the link to the whole thing. Here is one of the juiciest portions:
Except everything else isn’t OK. The bottom has absolutely fallen out of this season, and watching how that has played out has made it clear that it’s more than just the lineup that needs to be fixed.
There’s a problem with the way this team treats its people and I believe that starts at the top of baseball operations.
Dipoto has also been with the Mariners since 2016 and while he gets a lot of praise for how he's built the pitching staff and the farm system, he gets a lot of grief for moves that have missed. And now he's getting criticism for things done off the field as well.
The Mariners will be back in action on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert pitches against Jeffrey Springs.
