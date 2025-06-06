Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Comments on His Latest Rehab Start
The Seattle Mariners are getting closer to returning to full strength, and it looks like the ace of the team's pitching staff will be the next player to return.
Logan Gilbert made his second rehab start with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday. He pitched three innings, struck out two, walked one, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs on five hits. He has a 5.79 ERA with five strikeouts in 4.2 innings across his pair of outings with Tacoma.
Seattle's former All-Star threw 60 pitches on Wednesday. He touched 96.8 mph on his fastball in the first inning, but his velocity dipped to just under 94 mph at the end of his outing. His average velocity was 95.4 mph.
In an article published by Seattle Times writer Adam Jude, Gilbert wasn't concerned about the dip in velocity. He jokingly said he "wasn't concerned" until asked about it Thursday.
Gilbert threw 60 pitches Wednesday and utilized his full arsenal. He threw six splitters, which is a pitch considered by some to add more strain on a pitcher's arm.
“I’m not tight at all," Gilbert said in the article. "Normal sore, but more so areas other than my forearm. So that’s good."
Gilbert speculated aloud that the lack of space to work with his weight ball, which he uses to stay warm between innings, might have contributed to his dip in velocity.
Gilbert said in the article that he's still waiting to hear about whether he'll rejoin the team or make another rehab start.
Gilbert has posted a 2.37 ERA this season with 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched across six starts this season.
