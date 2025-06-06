Upcoming Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners are set to begin a critical road trip that starts against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:38 p.m. PT on Friday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif.
The Mariners are coming off a disappointing 3-6 homestand that included a series loss against the Washington Nationals and a sweep at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles.
Seattle will enter Friday 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West, which will make the series against Los Angeles, another AL West squad, that much more important.
Here's the upcoming pitching matchups for the series between the Angels and Mariners:
Friday, June 6 — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Kyle Hendricks (Los Angeles)
Miller made his first start back from injury against against the Minnesota Twins on May 31. He was on the injured list May 14-31 (retroactive to May 12) with right elbow inflammation. Miller's rust showed. He struck out two batters, walked one, hit another and allowed three earned runs on five hits (one home run) in four innings of work. He pitched without discomfort, which was a massive improvement from his eight starts prior this season when he was working through elbow discomfort.
Hendricks hasn't been the cleanest pitcher for the Angels. He's allowed at least three earned runs in his last five starts and eight of his last nine outings. He's also given up 10 home runs during that stretch. He's let up at least two home runs in two of his last three starts. He fanned a season-high six batters, but walked four (two intentionally), hit one and allowed four earned runs on seven hits (two home runs) in 5.1 innings against the Cleveland Guardians on May 31.
Saturday, June 7 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Jack Kochanowicz (Los Angeles)
Castillo continued his solid stretch of recent performances his last start against Twins on June 1. He struck out five, walked two and allowed four hits in six innings pitched. It was his fourth consecutive quality start and his second scoreless outing in his last three. He has four scoreless efforts this season.
Kochanowicz is coming off his shortest start of the season. He threw 3.2 innings against the Guardians on June 1. He struck out four, walked three, hit one and allowed four earned runs on five hits (one home run). He fanned six, walked four and allowed three earned runs on four hits (one homer) in six innings his last start against the Mariners on April 29.
Sunday, June 8 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Tyler Anderson (Los Angeles)
Kirby is still steadily working his way back to full strength, but had his best outing of the season since making his debut off the injured list on May 22. He punched out three, walked one and allowed two earned runs on eight hits in five innings against the Orioles on June 3. He also avoided disaster after a 102.7-mph liner connected with his face on the final play of his outing.
Anderson has had an up-and-down stretch of starts recently. He went just 4.2 innings against the Boston Red Sox on June 2. He struck out five, walked two and allowed five earned runs on seven hits. It was the second of his last three outings where he pitched less than five innings and gave up at least five earned runs.
