Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Ties Franchise Legend in Incredible Statistic
SEATTLE — Cal Raleigh added another impressive accomplishment to his ever-growing resume in the Seattle Mariners 4-3 loss against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.
The Mariners weren't able to earn the win, but Raleigh had a good day. He finished 2-for-4 with a run, a home run and all three of his team's RBIs.
Raleigh's homer was his major league-leading 24th of the season. It was the 117th of his career, which ties him with Seattle legend and 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ichiro Suzuki.
Raleigh reached that mark less than five full seasons into his major league career. Suzuki had 117 home runs across his entire 19-season MLB career with the Mariners, New York Yankees and Miami Marlins.
Raleigh is on pace to have the best single season for a catcher in MLB history. And in the last two seasons, he's joined or exceeded several Mariners legends in incredible categories.
He reached 93 home runs at the end of 2024 season, which exceeded "Mr. Mariner" Alvin Davis for the most homers by a player in their first four years with the franchise. He became the first Seattle player with 10 or more home runs in back-to-back months since Alex Rodriguez did it in July-Aug. 1998 and the first player in Mariners history to hit 12 or more home runs in a month since Nelson Cruz did it in Aug. 2015.
As of Friday, Raleigh has scored 41 runs and has hit 11 doubles and 24 home runs with 49 RBIs in 61 games. He's slashed .268/.377/.638 with a 1.015 OPS.
