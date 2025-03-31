Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Comments on Potential Contract Extension
SEATTLE — The first two days of the season were extremely eventful for the Seattle Mariners. The team began the season with a 4-2 win against the Athletics on March 27. Before Game 2 of the series Friday, the Mariners held a news conference celebrating the new six-year, $105 million contract with their Platinum Glove-winning catcher, Cal Raleigh.
Raleigh was joined on the stage at the conference by team executives Jerry Dipoto, Justin Hollander and owner/chairman John Stanton. His family was in the front row, and a good number of the pitching staff also made an appearance in support of their catcher.
The staff added some humor the news conference with several funny questions.
And one of those hurlers might be the next to sign a deal with Seattle.
Ever since news broke Raleigh and the Mariners agreed to terms on a deal, there's been an assumption that the next man up for a big deal is the team's ace Logan Gilbert.
Gilbert would likely earn more than Raleigh, and he's already said there's been "loose talks" with Seattle on an extension.
Adam Jude of the Seattle Times spoke with Gilbert on Friday. Gilbert was quoted in a recent article written by Jude and reaffirmed his excitement for Raleigh getting a deal. Gilbert also spoke briefly about possibly signing his own new contract with the organization.
“They know where I stand,” Gilbert said of Mariners management. “Seattle has become like home for me, and I’d love to be able to finish my career here.”
Gilbert also said it had been a while before Gilbert and Seattle had any kind of contract discussions. Stanton reaffirmed his desire for the former Stetson product to remain in the Pacific Northwest.
“I’d love to see Logan stay here,” Stanton said Friday. “Frankly, I’d love to see all the four young pitchers stay here. It takes an interest on the players part and an interest on the organization’s part. But I think we, as an organization, are real believers in having a core group. There’s some symmetry … in keeping a group together that is as talented as our guys are, and I feel great about that.”
Strictly from a numbers standpoint, getting a deal done with Gilbert won't be as straightforward as it was with Raleigh. But the Mariners showed a good sign of goodwill and faith within the current core of players with this latest contract. And having his starting catcher locked down long-term could entice Gilbert to get a deal done sooner rather than later.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
JULIO RODRIGUEZ REWRITES PERSONAL HISTORY WITH MONSTER HOME RUN: The Seattle Mariners superstar crushed a go-ahead homer in the series finale on Sunday. The M's ultimately won the game 2-1, splitting the series. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES AGAINST ATHLETICS: The Mariners had a mixed showing in the first four games of 2025 against their American League West rivals, splitting the series at two games apiece. CLICK HERE
BRYAN WOO SETS MLB HISTORY WITH LATEST START AGAINST ATHLETICS: The Seattle Mariners pitcher has been elite when facing his hometown squad; he helped lead the Mariners to a 2-1 on Sunday as the M's evened their record at 2-2. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.