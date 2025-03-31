Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Opening Series Against the Athletics
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have officially concluded the first series of the regular season. The Mariners split the four-game set with the Athletics 2-2.
The Mariners showed some good in the four-game set, but showed a healthy amount of mediocrity that was reminiscent of the organization's struggles from a season ago.
Here's some takeaways from the opening series of the season:
Mariners pitching staff still the engine of the team
Last season, Seattle boasted what was arguably the best starting staff in baseball. The combined group of Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo led the league in strikeouts, innings pitched and quality starts in 2024.
Gilbert had a seven-inning, eight-strikeout performance on Opening Day and Woo closed the series out with a six-inning, five-strikeout outing Sunday. It's no coincidence that the two games the Mariners won were those two quality starts. The rotation isn't quite in midseason form yet. All five starters were limited to roughly 85-90 pitches. The Athletics won 7-0 in Game 2, but only two earned runs came off that game's starter, Castillo.
The team's closer, Andres Munoz, had his first two saves of the season for Seattle in Games 1 and 4.
It's yet to be seen whether Seattle's offense can raise its level from where it was at a year ago. Whatever success the team has, the pitching staff will continue to be the main driving force behind it.
Bounceback season loading for Jorge Polanco
The most impressive position player from the four-game series against the Athletics was third baseman Jorge Polanco. He hit .500 (5-for-10) through the first three contests. He had three RBIs. Two came via a home run to center field in Game 1. He had the day off for Game 4.
Polanco had two separate stints on the injured list last season due to hamstring and knee issues. He underwent offseason surgery for a damaged patellar tendon in his left knee.
His bat and defense at third base were the two biggest question marks going into 2025.
His bat is there, and the Mariners will give him the appropriate rest throughout the season to preserve his health.
The defense is less certain. But a solid offensive season from Polanco will outweigh his defensive struggles.
If Polanco maintains his health, the bottom half of Seattle's lineup will be significantly more potent.
Mariners show their worst, ceiling still to be determined
The stretch against the Athletics covered only four games out of 162. Any assessments on how good the team will be are premature. But it's hard to imagine the Mariners' 7-0 loss to the A's isn't the worst possible version of the team. The offense failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities, the starting pitching wasn't as sharp as normal, the defense was sloppy and the bullpen struggled.
Seattle trailed to start in both its wins of the series. It took respective late-inning home runs from Polanco, Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez and quality starts from the starting rotation to lift the squad to victory.
The Mariners have the potential to be an extremely dangerous team when everything is clicking. But we have still yet to see what that looks like.
Up next
Seattle will start a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday at T-Mobile Park. The Tigers are 0-3 after being swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
JULIO RODRIGUEZ'S MONSTER HOME RUN LIFTS SEATTLE MARINERS TO 2-1 WIN OVER ATHLETICS: The Mariners franchise superstar hit his first homer of the season and Bryan Woo put together a quality start to secure a split in the first series of 2025.
MARINERS BACKUP CATCHER MITCH GARVER EXPLAINS MECHANICAL CHANGES: The Mariners backup catcher/designated hitter made some adjustments for his second season in the Pacific Northwest.
CAL RALEIGH EXTENDS PERSONAL HISTORY SATURDAY: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning slugger continued to make an impact for the team in a 4-2 loss against the A's on Saturday.
