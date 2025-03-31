Bryan Woo Joins Ridiculous MLB History With Latest Quality Start Against Athletics
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners boast one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. And a member of the starting rotation has been a nightmare for one of the Mariners' American League West rivals the last three seasons.
Bryan Woo, who coincidentally happens to be from Oakland, Calif., made the seventh start of his career against the Athletics on Sunday. He put together a quality start of five strikeouts in six innings pitched. He allowed one earned run on three hits and walked two batters.
The Mariners won the game 2-1, evening their record at 2-2 through four games.
If Woo felt anything special pitching well against his hometown team, he didn't show it.
"Just trying to do my job," Woo said in a postgame interview Sunday. "It's lucky — not lucky success — but, I don't know. It is what it is."
Woo has a 0.72 ERA and just three earned runs in his seven starts against the A's. According to postgame notes shared by Seattle's PR team, that's tied for the sixth-best ERA through a pitcher's first seven starts against a single team in MLB history.
Woo made 22 starts in 2024 after spending two separate stints on the injured list. He finished the year with a 2.89 ERA and struck out 101 batters in 121.1 innings pitched and held opposing batters to a .211 average. He and Opening Day starter Logan Gilbert were the only two members of the starting rotation to have a quality start in the opening series.
Woo will take the mound during the team's first road series against the San Francisco Giants. The team will hope that his penchant for pitching well against Bay Area teams will carry over.
The Mariners will start a new series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
JULIO RODRIGUEZ'S MONSTER HOME RUN LIFTS SEATTLE MARINERS TO 2-1 WIN OVER ATHLETICS: The Mariners franchise superstar hit his first homer of the season and Bryan Woo put together a quality start to secure a split in the first series of 2025. CLICK HERE
MARINERS BACKUP CATCHER MITCH GARVER EXPLAINS MECHANICAL CHANGES: The Mariners backup catcher/designated hitter made some adjustments for his second season in the Pacific Northwest. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH EXTENDS PERSONAL HISTORY SATURDAY: The Mariners Platinum Glove-winning slugger continued to make an impact for the team in a 4-2 loss against the A's on Saturday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.