Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Gives Optimistic Answer on Possible Contract Extension
The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, playing one of their best games of the season.
Seattle jumped on Rangers' star Jacob deGrom for two solo home runs early and then Cal Raleigh broke a 3-3 tie late with a two-run homer. The M's have now won three of four and are 6-8 on the season.
However, there were also fireworks before the game, as Logan Gilbert got fans fired up with comments he made on Seattle Sports 710.
Per Mike Lefko of that same outlet:
Logan Gilbert tells @WymanAndBob “if I could throw to the Cal for the rest of my career I would do it” and compared wanting for him and Raleigh what Wainwright and Molina had in St. Louis #Mariners
The Mariners extended Raleigh right before the season began and now the fanbase is clamoring for the organization to lock up other members of the core. Gilbert and Raleigh are incredibly close friends and the goal is that Raleigh's presence can help persuade Gilbert to stay in Seattle for the forseeable future.
Gilbert, 27, is under contract through 2027 as it is, so there's not immense pressure to get something done, but every day that Gilbert pitches well drives the price up a little more. Furthermore, each day that Gilbert gets older also makes a future contract a little more risky.
Gilbert is 0-1 this season with a 2.55 ERA. He's struck out 25 batters in 17.2 innings and made the All-Star Game last year.
The Mariners will play the Rangers again on Saturday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
