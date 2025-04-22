Seattle Mariners Ace Listed as Possible Trade Candidate if Season Goes Sideways
Entering play on Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners are 12-10 on the season and just one game off the pace in the American League West.
Given the strength of the M's pitching and the mediocrity of the American League as a whole, it stands to reason that the M's will be competitive and within striking distance of a playoff berth all season long. However, should things go terribly wrong, ESPN's David Schoenfield has identified starting pitcher Logan Gilbert as a possible trade piece at the deadline.
Either way, if they do collapse, Gilbert -- who wasn't signed to an extension like Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh were -- would bring back a blockbuster return given he has two more years of team control and an impeccable record for health and durability (not to mention a brilliant start to 2025).
A trade of Gilbert would be especially painful for M's fans to digest considering how good he's been in his career, and that he's under control through 2027.
The 27-year-old has emerged as one of the best pitchers in baseball and was an All-Star in 2024, when he went 9-12 with a 3.23 ERA. He led the majors in innings at 208.2 and struck out 220 batters.
This year, he's 1-1 with a 2.63 ERA, striking out 41 in 27.2 innings. However, he's failed to go past 5.2 innings in any start since Opening Day.
The Mariners are back in action on Tuesday afternoon when they visit the Boston Red Sox at 3:45 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller is making the start against Brayan Bello.
