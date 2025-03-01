Seattle Mariners Ace Reliever Matt Brash Hits Another Milestone in Tommy John Recovery
Seattle Mariners reliever Matt Brash hit another big checkpoint in his recovery from Tommy John surgery on Friday, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.
Matt Brash was cleared (to) up the velocity range in his bullpens. He said consistently at 90-92 and hit 93 several times. Jackson Kowar and Trevor Gott, who are a little behind Brash in their recovery, were both in the 88-90 range
Now, Brash usually hits in the upper-90s and even 100 MPH when he's healthy, so he's still a few ticks below what he should be at when he returns to the Mariners bullpen, but it's a great sign to see him allowed to throw with more freedom.
The Mariners have maintained that they hope to get Brash in the major leagues by the end of April, but he will not see live action in spring training games.
The 26-year-old Brash is one of the nastiest pitchers in all of baseball, complete with that triple-digit fastball and a wicked slider. He went 9-4 in 2023 for Seattle with a 3.06 ERA and led baseball in appearances with 78. He made his major league debut in 2022 and made five starts before heading to Triple-A and resurfacing as a dynamite reliever.
When he's back, the M's will hope to pair him with Gregory Santos and Andres Munoz in order to form a dominant back-end of the bullpen trio.
The Mariners went 85-77 last season, missing the playoffs by one game and finishing second in the American League West.
