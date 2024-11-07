Seattle Mariners AL West Rivals Make Another Offseason Move With Kyle Hendricks Deal
The Seattle Mariners entered the offseason with several positions in need of improvement.
The Mariners' infield has been considered the main area of need going into free agency. And the team is yet to make a move to address first base, second base or third entering Wednesday.
But one of Seattle's American League West rivals, the Los Angeles Angels, have been one of the most active teams in the offseason so far.
The Angels traded for Jorge Soler from the Atlanta Braves on the first day of the offseason, and made another move just days later by acquiring Scott Kingery from the Philadelphia Phillies.
Soler came at the cost of starting pitcher Griffin Canning. And Los Angeles wasted no time in finding his replacement.
The Angels and former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks agreed to a one-year deal, per a report from MLB insider Bruce Levine.
Hendricks is an 11-year veteran who's spent his entire career with the Chicago Cubs. Hendricks started Game 7 of the Cubs' first World Series win in 108 years back in 2016. He led majors in ERA that season with 2.13.
Hendricks made 29 appearances and started 24 games in 2024. He posted a 5.92 ERA with 87 strikeouts in 130.2 innings pitched. It was the worst ERA Hendricks has posted in his career and the least amount of strikeouts he's thrown in a single season while making at least 20 starts.
Hendricks' deal with Los Angeles is for $2.5 million according to Spotrac.
Hendricks has started 30 or more games just twice since 2019, but his veteran presence and World Series experience will help an Angels staff that was hit big with injuries in 2024 and boasts a lot of young hurlers.
It will be also interesting to see if that veteran experience pays dividends for Los Angeles when it plays the Mariners in 2025.
