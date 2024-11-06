Former Seattle Mariners Prospect Luis Curvelo a Popular Target in Free Agency
There have been several key dates and deadlines that have already passed during the offseason, with some invoking roster moves from the Seattle Mariners.
Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger opted in to his $17.5 million player option and the club declined the $12 million option on second baseman Jorge Polanco.
Seattle has made other roster moves, including selecting the contract of minor leaguer Blas Castano and activating Sam Haggerty, Matt Brash and Jackson Kowar off the 60-day injured list (as they were required to do per MLB rules).
But there's been another big offseason milestone that's flown under the radar so far: The General Manager meetings.
The annual meetings, taking place this year in San Antonio, started on Monday night and continue through Thursday.
The General Manager meetings are usually when the ball truly starts to get rolling on offseason trades and signings. Everyone is face-to-face and phone calls that were "checking in" on the availability of a player(s) can quickly turn into the beginning stages of a deal. It's also an opportunity for teams to lay the groundwork with agents.
And according to recent reports, a former Mariners prospect is a popular free agent target according to reports.
According to MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi, former Seattle minor league pitcher Luis Curvelo is a popular free agent target among the GM meetings.
Curvelo was an international free agent signing in 2018 out of Venezuela. Curvelo most recently pitched for the Mariners Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers in 2024. He had a 2.57 ERA with 78 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched in 49 appearances.
Curvelo's minor league deal expired in 2024 and based on his most recent results, he'll be a quality bullpen arm for any team that goes after him.
Seattle has been lauded for its pitching development over the last several seasons, and it looks like, based on reports, another team will reap the benefits of that.
