Pair of Seattle Mariners Players React to Winning Gold Glove Awards
The Seattle Mariners defense received some recognition by MLB circles on Sunday during the Gold Glove Award announcements.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and utility player Moore both received the first Gold Glove Awards of their careers — the 43rd and 44th overall Gold Glove honors in franchise history. It was the 13th time Seattle has had multiple Gold Glove winners from a single season.
Moore was the first utility player in franchise history to win the award, and Raleigh was the first-ever catcher in to earn the gold patch for the Mariners.
Seattle put out a news release on Sunday highlighting the defensive stats from both players. Moore and Raleigh also discussed the honor as well.
"I’m honored to have won my first Rawlings Gold Glove Award alongside such a talented group of athletes, especially (Moore),” Raleigh said in the news release. “I want to thank my family, coaches, teammates and fans for always pushing me to be my best and for the unwavering support.”
Moore gave a shoutout to the team's infield coach Perry Hill in his comments about winning the award.
“I’m very honored to receive this prestigious award,” Moore said in the release. “I couldn’t have done it without the mentorship of the legendary Perry “Bone” Hill who has been a major part in my fielding development over the years. It means a lot to share this honor with Cal, and I want to thank the rest of my teammates, coaches and fans for their support each and every day.”
Raleigh had a 3.29 catcher ERA while catching more innings (1,122) than any other player at his position in the MLB.
Moore played every single position in 2024 aside from pitcher, catcher and right field and had a .988 fielding percentage with five errors in 401 total chances.
