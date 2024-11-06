Seattle Mariners Linked to Top International Free Agent as Deadline Nears
Many Seattle Mariners fans are waiting anxiously for the first ball to drop in free agency. After missing out on the playoffs for the 22nd time in 23 years, there's a lot of anticipation as to what moves the front office makes to improve the squad for 2025.
Entering Wednesday, the Mariners had yet to make any big trades or free agent signings. But, that's understandable as the offseason just officially started.
But that hasn't stopped Seattle from being linked to several top international prospects.
The international signing period begins on Jan. 15, 2025, and the Mariners are shaping out to have an extremely successful signing period, per reports.
Seattle was rumored to be the likely destination for the No. 5 international prospect according to MLB Pipeline: Outfielder Yorger Bautista out of Venezuela. Those reports circulated back in Jan. 2024. And Bautista might not be the only top-20 international player the Mariners walk out of the signing period with.
According a tweet from prospect guru Joe Doyle, Seattle is also expected to land shortstop Kendry Martinez out of the Dominican Republic.
The 17 year-old Martinez is ranked as the No 18 international prospect according to MLB Pipeline, which had the following scouting report on the Dominican infielder:
"Martinez is much more hit-over-power at this stage of his development, boasting a flatter bat path with an up-the-middle approach. That said, his left-handed swing is one of the cleaner ones in the class, with a short stroke to the ball and quickness in his hands. How his power plays in games is much more up in the air, but his loose stroke and projectable body could enable that aspect of his skill set to develop in time.
Viewed as a solid defender with good instincts as a middle infielder, there’s optimism that Martinez remains there as he acclimates to pro ball. While his arm and wheels are just around average, it’s the totality of his package that gives him sum-greater-than-the-parts distinction."
If everything goes according to the reports and Seattle does sign Bautista and Martinez in 2025, that would give the Mariners four total top-20 international prospects in the last three international signing periods. Seattle signed 2023 No. 2 international prospect Felnin Celesten out of the Dominican Republic and 2024 No. 7 international prospect Dawel Joseph, also out of the Dominican Republic.
Martinez, Celesten and Martinez all play shortstop. Celesten is ranked as the No. 66 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline and the No. 97 prospect in the sport according to Baseball America.
The Mariners also have other past international signings such as Lazaro Montes and Michael Arroyo who are also top-100 players in several publications. The team's franchise star, Julio Rodriguez, was an international signing in 2017.
Seattle has been one of the most successful teams in scouting and signing international players in the nine years since the organization turned over its front office and player development department.
And that success looks like it will continue in 2025.
