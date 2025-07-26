Seattle Mariners All-Star Joined Babe Ruth in Baseball History This Week
The Seattle Mariners suffered a tough 3-2 loss in 10-innings on Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. With the loss, the M's are now 55-49, and they failed to capitalize on losses by the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays, all teams they are battling with for the playoffs.
Seattle remains five games back of the Astros in the American League West, and though they own the second wild card spot currently, they are just 0.5 games ahead of Boston, and remain two back of New York for the top spot.
However, before the game was even played, it was revealed that M's catcher Cal Raleigh had joined baseball icon Babe Ruth in league history this week.
Per Mariners PR:
Cal Raleigh played his 100th game of the season last night (Wednesday).
Only players in @MLB history with 39+ home runs and 12+ stolen bases in their first 100 G of a season:
Cal Raleigh, 2025 @Mariners (39 HR, 12 SB)
Babe Ruth, 1921 Yankees (41 HR, 12 SB)
Arguably the most impactful baseball player in history, Ruth is a cultural icon, so Raleigh joining him on this list is significant.
Ruth spent 22 seasons in the big leagues with the Boston Red Sox, Yankees and Boston Braves. His career is a laundry list of accomplishments including an MVP and two All-Star Game appearances. He was a seven-time World Series champion and a batting champion. He hit .342 in his career, also driving in 2,214 runs. His 714 home runs make him just one of four players in the 700-homer club (Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, Ruth, Albert Pujols). He led the major leagues in home runs 11 times and posted five seasons of greater than .500 on-base percentages.
Raleigh is hitting .255 for the season with 39 home runs and 84 RBIs.
The Mariners and Angels will play on Saturday at 6:38 p.m. PT.
