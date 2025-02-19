Seattle Mariners All-Star Discusses What He's Looking to Accomplish in 2025
Seattle Mariners ace Logan Gilbert put together a great season in 2024, making the All-Star Game and leading baseball in innings pitched at 208.2.
However, he still thinks there's room to grow in 2025.
Speaking to the media this week at spring training, Gilbert said that he wants to be more consistent in his performance, citing Cy Young winners Chris Sale and Tarik Skubal as examples of guys that go out and perform day-in and day-out.
Gilbert was just 9-12 last season, but that was more a product of the M's anemic offense than it was his performance. He had a 3.23 ERA, made 33 starts and struck out 220 batters in his 208.2 innings. He pairs with Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo, George Kirby, and Bryce Miller to make up, perhaps, the best rotation in all of baseball.
If the M's are going to improve upon last year's 85-77 record, they are going to need another big year from Gilbert and the staff. The offense doesn't project to be much different than last season, though the team will hope for a bounceback year from Jorge Polanco, JP Crawford, Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena.
Furthermore, the M's are hoping that new addition Donovan Solano will help. He expects to play the right-handed side of a first-base platoon with Luke Raley.
The M's open up Cactus League play on Friday afternoon against the San Diego Padres at the Peoria Sports Complex. Mariners on SI will have live coverage from that game.
The regular season opener is March 27.
