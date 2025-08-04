Seattle Mariners Show Off Depth, Take Series With 5-4 Win Against Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — The final inning in the game between the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers on Sunday at T-Mobile Park was a defensive coach's dream. The Mariners stopped two Rangers base runners from reaching second via an off-balance throw from J.P. Crawford and a successful throw to second by catcher Cal Raleigh to catch Sam Haggerty stealing. Closer Andres Munoz struck out Texas center fielder Wyatt Langford to secure the 5-4 win.
"After the game, I said 'wow, what an inning,'" Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez said in a postgame interview. "Just being able to watch the infield work, it's awesome. I feel like we got it locked down back there (in the outfield), but it's a well-rounded team. Defensively, offensively and we can win games like that, too."
The victory gave Seattle the series win in the four-game set and improved its record to 60-53. The Mariners hold the final American League Wild Card spot by two games and are 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West after the win.
Before the Mariners' defensive masterclass in the top of the ninth, it was the bats that defined the game.
Seattle and the Rangers went shot-for-shot with a series of extra base hits through the first two-thirds of the game.
Mariners designated hitter Jorge Polanco struck first with a solo home run in the bottom of the second to pull his team in front 1-0.
Texas shortstop Corey Seager gave the visitors the advantage with a two-run homer in the top of the third.
Seattle's second home run of the day was a history-making one.
Rodriguez hit his own two-run shot just right of center field in the bottom of the third to pull Seattle back in front 3-2. His home run was the 100th of his career and made him the first player in MLB history to have four straight 20-20 (20 home run, 20 steal) seasons to begin his career.
"It's awesome," Rodriguez said. "For a kid from Loma de Cabrera, that's a very big accomplishment. I know my family is very happy and I'm sure they're thinking about all the things that we had to do to be able to get here. To be able to do it with this team and this organization is definitely awesome. I'm just excited to see where things are gonna go from here."
Former Mariners and current Rangers first baseman Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI double off the left-field wall in the top of the fourth to briefly tie the game 3-3.
Crawford hit his second go-ahead, two-run homer in three days in the bottom of the fourth to give Seattle a 5-3 advantage.
A scoreless fifth inning marked the end of the day for both clubs' starting pitchers.
Texas starter and two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom struck out five, walked three and allowed five earned runs on four hits (three home runs). It was the first time he's allowed three home runs in a game since Sept. 30, 2022, against the Atlanta Braves when he was still with the New York Mets.
"I think today was kind of full of little things," M's manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "Yeah, we had homers. We drove the ball out of the ball park against one of the league's best pitchers, and that's impressive. But you can't discount the two walks before a couple of the home runs there. ... Outstanding work there on those at-bats."
Seattle starter Logan Evans fanned three and allowed three earned runs on five hits (one home run) in five innings. He turned the game over to reliever Carlos Vargas, who pitched the sixth and the seventh.
Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia hit a solo home run off Vargas in the top of the sixth for the eventual final of 5-4.
"I was able to just get ahead of a lot of guys," Evans said in a postgame interview. "And then I felt like I was pounding the zone, especially in those 1-1 counts to get me in that advantage count. They were putting good swings on the ball, fouling it off. I just didn't really want to cave in, which is always what I aim for."
Munoz's strikeout of Langford gave him 25 saves on the season.
The Mariners will have a much-needed day off Monday after a stretch of 17 consecutive games without a break. They'll return for the first of a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
Bryan Woo will start for Seattle and Davis Martin will start for Chicago.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS HIGH-LEVERAGE RELIEVERS AMONG BEST IN BASEBALL: The Mariners top bullpen arms are almost unmatched compared to the rest of the major leagues. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SEND RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER OUTRIGHT TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA: Collin Snider will be returning the the organization after being designated for assignment in July. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OUTFIELDER LEADING BASEBALL IN INCREDIBLE STAT: Randy Arozarena has been one of the best power hitters in baseball over the last month. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.