Seattle Mariners Make Recent Franchise History as Bats Help Earn Major Win
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners capped off a four-game series against the Texas Rangers on an emphatic note on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners beat the Rangers 5-4 to pull within 2.5 games of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. Seattle also leads Texas by two games for the final AL Wild Card spot entering Monday.
The Mariners were able to clinch the series win Sunday thanks to solid bullpen work and an impressive display of power. All of the team's runs came on home runs from Jorge Polanco, Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford. Rodriguez and Crawford's homers were two-run shots.
What made the showing more impressive was who it was against.
All three home runs were against Rangers starting pitcher, and two-time Cy Young award winner, Jacob deGrom.
According a postgame note shared by Mariners communications staff member Alex Mayer on "X," it was the first time Seattle hit three home runs off a Cy Young-winning pitcher since Aug. 3, 2022, against New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole. Eugenio Suarez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic hit home runs in that contest.
It was the first time deGrom has given up three home runs in a single game since Sept. 30, 2022, when he was still with the New York Mets. Coincidentally, that day was also the same date Seattle clinched its most recent postseason berth.
The series against Texas was the Mariners first since the trade deadline. Seattle will try and parlay the moves it made into its second postseason berth in four seasons.
The M's will be off on Monday but they'll take on the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS SHOW OFF DEPTH, TAKE SERIES IN 5-4 WIN AGAINST RANGERS: The Mariners got it done on offense and defense to clinch the four-game series win and put themselves in a great position in the playoff race. CLICK HERE
MARINERS HIGH-LEVERAGE RELIEVERS AMONG BEST IN BASEBALL: The Mariners top bullpen arms are almost unmatched compared to the rest of the major leagues. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SEND RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER OUTRIGHT TO TRIPLE-A TACOMA: Collin Snider will be returning the the organization after being designated for assignment in July. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.