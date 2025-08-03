Seattle Mariners High-Leverage Relievers Among Best in Baseball
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners were focused on adding bullpen arms in the days leading to the trade deadline July 31.
The Mariners added left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 30 and nearly added former Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran.
Despite the focus on relievers, Seattle's high-leverage arms are almost unmatched compared to the rest of the majors.
According to notes shared by Mariners PR before a game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, Seattle is one of two teams in baseball to have four active relievers with ERAs below 2.75 and WHIPs below 1.2 (minimum of 25 innings pitched) this season. The other team is the Toronto Blue Jays.
The four Mariners relievers to reach that mark are Andres Munoz, Gabe Speier, Matt Brash and Eduard Bazardo.
Munoz made his second career All-Star game this season. He's posted a 1.29 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with 54 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched across 43 appearances. He's saved a career-high 24 games in 30 opportunities. His ERA and WHIP would also be career-highs.
Brash has a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP this year. He's fanned 29 batters in 28 innings pitched across 32 outings. He was activated off the injured list May 3 after missing all of 2024 due to Tommy John surgery.
Speier has registered a 2.34 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. He's struck out 56 batters in 42.1 innings pitched across 50 appearances and has been Seattle's only left-handed bullpen arm for most of the season.
Bazardo has posted a 2.56 ERA and 1.05 WHIP with 53 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched in 50 outings. He's been the Mariners' do-it-all reliever and has been used in a variety of ways in low and high-leverage situations.
