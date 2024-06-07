Seattle Mariners' All-Time Duo Being Chased in Baseball History By Yankees Stars
Seattle Mariners' legends Ichiro Suzuki and Edgar Martinez currently occupy the No. 2 spot on an impressive list in baseball history, but current New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe are gaining on them.
With a teammate on-base streak of 32 games, the Yankees' duo is just three away from tying Martinez and Ichiro, who each reached base in 35 straight games back in 2001.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most consecutive games reaching base safely, teammates in games played together (Expansion Era, 1961):
1998 Cal Ripken, Eric Davis: 36
2001 Ichiro Suzuki, Edgar Martinez: 35
2003 Andruw Jones, Rafael Furcal: 34
2024 Anthony Volpe, Aaron Judge: 32 *active
1988 Mike Greenwell, Wade Boggs: 32
That streak by Ichiro and Edgar was just another great part of the 2001 Mariners' season, which was the most successful regular season in team history. The M's won 116 games that year, which is also tied for the most in baseball history.
In that year, Martinez hit .306 with 23 homers and 116 RBI. He was an All-Star who also posted a .423 on-base percentage. For his career, Martinez was a seven-time All-Star, a two-time batting champion and a five-time Silver Slugger. He hit .312 lifetime and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.
As for Ichiro, he's going to be headed to the Hall of Fame when first eligible in 2025. A 19-year veteran of the major leagues (plus his time in Japan), he hit .311 for his American career. He spent 14 years with the M's, winning Rookie of the Year and MVP in 2001. He was a 10-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glover and a two-time batting champion. He hit .350 in that 2001 season.
The Yankees will have a chance to try to move closer to the M's icons on Friday when they play the Dodgers.
