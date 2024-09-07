Seattle Mariners AL West Rivals Continue to Get Good Injury News as Race Tightens
The Seattle Mariners entered Friday with one more series left on its 10-game road trip against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Mariners entered Friday scoring 22 runs in their last two contests and were 4.5 games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West.
Seattle is looking to pull back ahead or even with Houston. Or at least close enough that the Mariners could retake the top spot in the AL West when the two squads play on Sept. 23-25.
Unfortunately for the Mariners, the Astros got a big boost to their lineup.
Houston activated outfielder and 2024 All-Star Kyle Tucker off the 60-day injured list on Friday. The Astros optioned Zach Dezenzo to Triple-A and designated Parker Mushinski for assignment in corresponding moves.
Tucker has spent three months on the injured list with a right-shin contusion that was worse than originally thought.
Tucker was originally placed on the 10-day injured list on June 7 (retroactive to June 4) before being moved to the 60-day injured list on July 7.
Tucker was one of the best power hitters in the league before his injury.
Tucker batted .266 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs and stole 10 bases in 60 games played before his injury.
Houston has been dealing with several nagging injuries to its key contributors over the last several weeks. Those nagging ailments have played a role and the Astros have lost two of their last three series. Including getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds.
The last three weeks of the season are underway and it looks like the road to the playoffs isn't getting any easier for Seattle.
