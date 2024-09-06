Seattle Mariners Pitching Probables vs. St. Louis Cardinals
The Seattle Mariners have an opportunity to completely flip their fortunes in the final leg of a 10-game road trip starting at 5:15 p.m. PT on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Mariners got a bit of a break when the Cincinnati Reds (and former Seattle All-Star Ty France) helped sweep the Houston Astros. That assist helped the Mariners get to within 4.5 games of the Astros in the American League West with 21 games to play.
Houston will get no breaks and will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at 5:10 p.m. PT on Friday. Seattle will hope that another former member of the team — Eugenio Suarez — will give it another assist in the standings.
In the meantime, the Mariners will have to do their part and close out the road trip on a good note against the Cardinals. And they'll have a favorable draw to do so.
Sept. 6 (Friday) — Bryce Miller (Seattle) vs. Erick Fedde (St. Louis)
Miller is coming off a disappointing start. He allowed three earned runs off four hits and gave up four free bases (three walks, one hit by pitch) in 4.2 innings in a start against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 1. If he can have a start similar to the one he had on Aug. 26 against the Tampa Bay Rays (seven innings, two hits, one earned run, no free bases, 10 strikeouts) — he'll be in good shape.
Fedde will get his seventh start since being acquired in a trade by St. Louis on July 29. He's had just one quality start with the Cardinals and has allowed at least four earned runs in half of his starts since being traded.
The last time Seattle played Fedde was when he was still pitching in the south side of Chicago with the White Sox. He allowed three earned runs off six hits (one home run) in four innings pitched on July 27.
Sept. 7 (Saturday) — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Kyle Gibson (St. Louis)
Gibson is having an up-and-down month with St. Louis. He's gone seven innings in two of his last six starts and has had at least five strikeouts in five of his last six outings. But he's also mustered a quality start in just two of his last six.
Gilbert has had a quality start in four of his last six starts and has had at least nine strikeouts in his last two appearances for the Mariners. He's gone less than six innings just once since the beginning of August.
Sept. 8 (Sunday) — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Miles Mikolas (St. Louis)
Castillo got back on track in his first start of the month on Sept. 3 after a disappointing August where he had a 4.66 ERA in five starts.
Castillo pitched seven innings against Oakland on Sept. 3 and had five strikeouts in his outing. His last quality start before that was at the beginning of the previous month on Aug. 6.
Mikolas has gone six innings just once in his last six starts and has allowed three or more earned runs in five of his last six outings for the Cardinals. He's fanned over three batters just twice during that stretch.
Seattle is looking at a prime opportunity to close out the road trip with a series win after a disappointing start to it where it went 1-4 and all of those losses came by one run.
The Mariners offense has scored 22 runs over their last two games (16 on Wednesday, six on Thursday). If they can continue to take advantage of St. Louis' inconsistency in its rotation, then they will return home to T-Mobile Park in a good position to continue their postseason push.
