Seattle Mariners Rank Near Top of Important Category as Playoff Push Continues
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners entered Tuesday fresh off a much-needed off-day following a a stretch of 17 consecutive games played.
The Mariners are in a favorable position following the off day. They're 60-53 and three games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. They're also tied with the New York Yankees for the final two Wild Card spots and are ahead of the Texas Rangers by 1.5 games in the postseason standings.
A decent part of Seattle's success this season has been how good the team has been in close games.
According to a post on "X" from Thomas Nestico (@TJStats), the Mariners have played the fifth-most one-run games in the majors this season (38).
Seattle has the second-best record in contests of that ilk (23-15). The only team ahead of the M's are their division rivals, the Astros (20-11).
The Mariners have played three one-run games in their last five contests. They ended a three-game series against the Athletics with a 5-4 loss. In Games 2 and 4 against the Texas Rangers, Seattle won 4-3 and 5-4.
In Seattle's three most recent one-run games, it has hit seven home runs. In the Mariners' one-run wins against the Rangers, J.P. Crawford had a go-ahead homer in both of them. He hit a walk-off two-run homer in Game 2 of the series and a go-ahead two-run shot in Game 4.
The Mariners made significant additions to the team before the series against Texas. Seattle acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 24 and third baseman Eugenio Suarez, also from the Diamondbacks, on July 30.
The Mariners will begin a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
