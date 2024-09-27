Seattle Mariners Announce Stacked Roster For High Performance Camp
The Seattle Mariners were eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday. With October baseball now out of reach for the Mariners, the organization will now turn their attention to the 2025 season. And part of that process includes offseason programs.
Seattle released both their fall training and high performance camp rosters on Thursday.
And the high performance camp roster featured some of the top names the Mariners have in their farm system.
The pitching prospects participating at the camp will be: Hunter Cranton, Jurrangelo Cijntje, Ty Cummings, Logan Evans, Brandyn Garcia, Ashton Izzi, Christian Little, Jeter Martinez, Michael Morales, Marcelo Perez, Will Riley, Ryan Sloan, Matt Tiberia and Dylan Wilson.
The hitters participating will be: Michael Arroyo, Josh Caron, Felnin Celesten, Branon Eike, Carlos Jimenez, Lazaro Montes, Tai Peete, Milkar Perez, Brock Rodden, Luis Suisbel and Ben Willliamson.
The list feature many players that are very possible to be future starts with the Mariners organization: Arroyo, Montes, Celesten, Peete, Evans and Garcia are among the top 15 Seattle prospects competing (Arroyo, Montes, Celesten and Evans are all top 100 prospects based on various lists from MLB Pipeline and Baseball America).
There's also several interesting 2024 draft picks that will be participating: Seattle's first-round switch-pitcher Cijntje is among them as well as the organization's second-round pick, strong-armed high school prospect Sloan.
Several fellow 2024 draft picks, including Cranton, Caron and Eike, received playing time before the season ended with the organization's Low-A affiliate the Modesto Nuts.
The high performance camp places more focus on physically developing the players rather than putting them through actual game scenarios.
According to an article by the Athletic written in 2019, the main focus of the camp is to track things like nutritional education, sleep-patterns, conditioning other factors.
In short, the Mariners are teaching their young players the habits of major league athletes.
And the hope is that helping those players develop those habits will pay dividends down the road.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS TOP PROSPECTS IMPRESS IN ARKANSAS' PLAYOFF RUN: The Seattle Mariners Double-A club the Arkansas Travelers became the organization's second minor league club to win a championship this season; and two of the team's top prospects shined in the win. CLICK HERE
TRAVELERS WIN TEXAS LEAGUE TITLE: The Arkansas Travelers became the second Seattle Mariners minor league club to win a championship this season. CLICK HERE
MARINERS LOW-A CLUB WINS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP: The Seattle Mariners Low-A affiliate the Modesto Nuts earned their second straight California League championship in dramatic fashion on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady