Seattle Mariners Apparently Showing Good Faith in Outfielder Dominic Canzone
On Friday morning, the Seattle Mariners made a surprising roster decision, designating first baseman Rowdy Tellez for assignment while reinstating Luke Raley form the injured list.
It's surprising, not because Tellez was necessarily a great player (he's hitting just .208), but because there were easier options on the table.
The team could have brought back Raley and put him right field, kept Tellez at first base, and sent Dominic Canzone to the minor leagues, where he has options remaining.
However, with this move, Raley will likely play first base against right-handers, and Canzone will get an opportunity to see more time. It's a nice reward for a player who has demonstrated improvement in his most recent tenure on the major league roster.
Known as a player with poor plate discipline and a high chase rate, Canzone has done a better job at laying off bad pitches and putting himself in more advantageous counts. He has a hit in three of the last four games that he's started. He's gone 7-for-27 with a home run and a double since being recalled.
It's unclear how long Canzone will get in the outfield. The M's could acquire a first baseman and push Raley back to the outfield, or they could acquire an outfielder that forces Canzone out, but for now, he'll try to make the most of his opportunity. There's still six weeks until the trade deadline, after all.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday morning when they take on the Chicago Cubs at 11:20 a.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: Brady is back on a Friday, talking about his newfound anger at the M's for not going after Rafael Devers in a trade, and he wonders if the M's could trade Dominic Canzone soon. Furthermore, we discuss Julio Rodriguez's approach at the plate, and we talk with Hunt Palmer, LSU baseball insider, about possible M's draftee Kade Anderson. LISTEN HERE:
THE NEW FACE: According to veteran radio host Dave "Softy" Mahler, Cal Raleigh is the face of Seattle Sports. Do you agree? CLICK HERE:
CATCHING ATTENTION: Cal Raleigh is even drawing the attention of his former teammates for what he's doing this season. Recently, Mariners on SI had a chance to catch up with former M's infielder Jose Caballero. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.