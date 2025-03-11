Seattle Mariners Appear to Have Avoided Disaster with Mitch Garver Injury
The Seattle Mariners appear to have dodged catastrophe as X-rays on Mitch Garver's hand/wrist came back negative on Tuesday.
Garver was hit by a pitch during Monday's spring training loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times had the information on social media:
Garver, 34, is headed into his second year with the M's after signing a two-year deal before the 2024 season. He struggled mightily last year, hitting .172 with 15 homers and 51 RBI, but he still assumes an important role for the Mariners.
Garver serves as the backup catcher and a designated hitter option against left-handers. Given his track record of success and hot spring (.444 with three home runs), there are reasons to believe that Garver will be better in 2025.
The Mariners need every bit of offense they can find heading into 2025 as the offense was the main reason that the M's missed the playoffs during the 2024 campaign. Seattle finished 85-77 and missed the postseason by one game.
Garver's injury was a major talking point on this week's edition of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast as we discussed his impact and the Mariners roster not really being built to withstand significant injuries.
You can listen to the full podcast below.
The Mariners will continue Cactus League play for the next two-plus weeks before shipping North to open the regular season on March 27 against the Athletics.
The A's finished fourth in the American League West but appear much better in 2025 after signing Luis Severino and Jose Leclerc, while also trading for Jeffrey Springs.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about the recent injuries to Mitch Garver and George Kirby, as well as the injury situation around baseball. Furthermore, Brady remembers the 2020 "COVID Mariners" as we hit the five-year anniversary of sports shutting down. Also, M's prospect Grant Knipp stops by after being named to the "spring breakout roster." He's a two-way prospect, making him one of the more unique prospects in the M's system. CLICK HERE:
DEBT OF GRATITUDE: The Mariners could have dominated the airwaves for all the wrong reasons this week, but the Seahawks decided to reclaim the spotlight. They should be thankful for that. CLICK HERE:
ROWDY DETAILS: The contract details - and deadlines - for Rowdy Tellez are out. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.