Seattle Mariners Attempting to Make Painful History Not Seen in 15 Years
The Seattle Mariners are now 69-70. Under .500 is a far cry from where they were 2.5 months ago - 13 games over and 10.0 games up in the American League West. It's been a disastrous cratering of a once-promising season that could lead the organization to some very difficult decisions this winter.
Though the M's are unlikely to make the playoffs in 2024, they are trying to make some interesting (and painful) history.
Per @MarinersPR:
The Mariners lead the Majors with 94 hit-by-pitch this season, ranking ahead of second-place Minnesota (88 HBP)…Seattle also led the Majors in HBP in 2023 after being plunked a franchise-record 111 times…the Mariners are looking to become the first team to lead the Majors in hit-by-pitch in back-to-back seasons since Cleveland (2008–09).
Well, hey, history is history. And frankly, when you hit as poorly as the Mariners do, you need every opportunity you can to get on base and create scoring opportunities.
Luke Raley leads the team in hit-by-pitches this year with 16, while Dylan Moore is next with 13. Ty France was hit 11 times before designated for assignment earlier this year. France led baseball in hit-by-pitches in 2023 with 34 and was the driving force behind last year's total.
The Mariners will take the field again on Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland. The M's have lost four of their last five games and will look to avoid dropping the series.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as George Kirby pitches against JP Sears.
