Seattle Mariners Blown Out By Yankees in First Game of Six-Game Road Trip
NEW YORK - In the first game of the final stretch before the All-Star break, the Seattle Mariners were pounded by the New York Yankees 10-3 at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.
Logan Gilbert was knocked around for five earned runs over 5.1 innings, surrendering a big three-run homer to Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the sixth. Austin Wells and Aaron Judge also hit home runs for New York in the win.
For the M's, and Gilbert, this was a tale of two games. Gilbert was cruising through four innings, giving up just one hit on 51 pitches, but a 35-minute rain delay hit in the top of the fifth inning, forcing Gilbert to not take the mound for an almost an hour before he came back out.
He surrendered a questionable earned run in the bottom of the fifth on an infield single before things unraveled in the sixth. Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger singled ahead of Stanton's blast.
Gilbert described his start before the rain delay as "pretty good," and after the rain delay as "pretty bad." He said he worked hard to stay loose during the rain delay, even throwing some in the batting cage, but he just didn't feel quite the same, describing himself as "kind of off."
He dropped to 2-3 on the season with a 3.88 ERA.
On the positive side for Seattle, Julio Rodriguez laced an RBI double to the left field wall in the eighth inning, and Cal Raleigh connected for his 36th home run, breaking the record for most home runs hit by a Mariner before the All-Star break. He surpassed the mark of 35 from Ken Griffey Jr.
"...To see what Cal continues to do, we've talked about it a lot, but this has been a pretty consistent half for him. He continues to swing the bat well, and he got a pitch he was able to drive tonight, and it's been unbelievable for him," manager Dan Wilson said afterward.
The Mariners are now 48-43, but remain one game ahead of the Boston Red Sox in the battle for the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
They'll play the Yankees again on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m. PT.
