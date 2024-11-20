Seattle Mariners Bring Back Former Prospect Austin Shenton in Trade
The Seattle Mariners officially made the first acquisition of the offseason in the waning at around 5:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
The Mariners made a deal with familiar trade partners the Tampa Bay Rays to return first baseman Austin Shenton to Seattle for cash considerations. The deal was announced by the team on "X" (formerly known as Twitter).
Shenton was originally drafted by the Mariners in the fifth round of the 2019 draft out of Florida International.
The Spokane, Wash., native spent three years in Seattle's farm system before being traded to Tampa Bay along with JT Chargois for pitcher Diego Castillo on July 29, 2021. Shenton didn't advance past the Double-A level with the Mariners before being traded.
Chargois was, ironically, designated for assignment to make room for Shenton on the 40-man roster in this recent transaction.
Shenton spent three more years in the Rays' farm system before getting his first taste of major league action in 2024.
Shenton played 19 games and batted .214 (9-for-42) with a home run, five doubles, and three RBIs. He played 83 games with Tampa Bay's Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, and hit .258 with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs.
Seattle has had over 30 minor leaguers depart the organization via free agency or retirement in the offseason. One of those players was Jason Vosler, who had a brief stint in the majors and played some first base.
Shenton is unlikely to be the pairing with Luke Raley at first base that the Mariners front brass had in mind, but he's a capable veteran who would provide emergency depth for the position. He's also familiar with the minor league system. That can come in handy for one of Seattle's top prospects, Tyler Locklear, who seemed to be the heir apparent at first base but struggled in his brief major league looks in 2024.
