Seattle Mariners Announce Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees
Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training for the Seattle Mariners on Feb. 12. And the team recently announced the non-roster invitees that will join the 40-man roster at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz.
The Mariners will have 31 non-roster invitees. The list includes several top 100 prospects, experienced veterans and former All-Stars.
The full list of non-roster invitees are the following:
Infielders: Michael Arroyo, Nick Dunn, Colt Emerson, Brock Rodden, Ben Williamson, Cole Young.
Catchers: Josh Caron, Harry Ford, Connor Charping, Jacob Nottingham, Nick Raposo.
Left-handed pitchers: Peyton Alford, Josh Fleming, Brandyn Garcia, Austin Kitchen, Drew Pomeranz.
Outfielders: Lazaro Montes, Spencer Packard, Rhylan Thomas.
Utility: Samad Taylor.
Right-handed pitchers: Luis F. Castillo, Tyler Cleveland, Hunter Cranton, Logan Evans, Neftali Feliz, Shintaro Fujinami, Jesse Hahn, Sauryn Lao, Casey Lawrence, Adonis Medina, Dauris Valdez.
Seattle's list includes several intriguing players.
The Mariners have five-six top 100 players who will compete in Spring Training (depending on which ranking you prefer): Montes, Arroyo, Ford, Young, Emerson and Evans.
Arroyo, Montes, Evans and Emerson will be in Spring Training for the first time in their respective professional careers.
Other intriguing prospects like Garcia, Cranton, Williamson, Rodden and Caron will also be in Spring Training for the first time. Caron and Cranton were drafted by Seattle in the 2024 draft.
On the veteran side of things, Feliz, a 2010 All-Star and American League Rookie of the Year, will be trying to make it on a major league roster for the first time since 2021. Since his last major league outing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Feliz has pitched for several teams internationally. He had a 9.00 ERA in his last season in the major leagues in 2021 across five appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies and the Dodgers.
Prospects like Cranton, Williamson, Young and Garcia are expected to have a chance to carve out a spot on the major league roster. Cranton and Garcia will get extended looks out of the bullpen and Young and Williamson will get opportunities at second and third base, respectively.
It'll be interesting to see how much the non-roster invitees actually manage to carve out roles on the 40-man and 26-man roster going into 2025.
