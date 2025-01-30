Seattle Mariners Announce Non-Roster Spring Training Invitees

Mariners 3rd RD Hunter Cranton has an absolutely lethal two-pitch combo



4-SM: 95-99 (T100), 18" IVB, 9" HB, 5.6 vRel, -3.9º VAA, 36% Whiff%, 38% Chase%



SL: 86-88, 0" IVB, -5" HB, 51% Whiff%, 32% Chase%



Among 4S with VAA above -4º, his VRA is the lowest. Lots of unexpected ride