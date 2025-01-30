Seattle Mariners Icon Felix Hernandez Explains Why He Was So Loyal to Franchise

.@RealKingFelix and Andrés Muñoz linked up at Jamón Ibérico Pata Negra restaurant in Miami last season to chat about pitching and reflect on their big-league careers.



Watch the full video ➡️ https://t.co/FGf5o6vLMm#WheelsUp | @AlaskaAir pic.twitter.com/hqJKOOBmWm