Seattle Mariners Broadcaster Rick Rizzs Fine After Getting Hit With Foul Ball in Scary Moment
MARYVALE, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners weren't able to complete a rally and lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Monday at American Family Fields. On top of taking the loss, the Mariners suffered several bumps and bruises both on and off the field.
The first bump came in the top of the third inning when Mariners backup catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver was pulled after getting hit by a pitch in the wrist/hand area. Seattle was still waiting for the results of the x-rays as of the game's conclusion.
The next big bump didn't even happen to a player.
During the game, a foul ball ricocheted into the Mariners broadcast booth where Rick Rizzs and Gary Hill Jr. were calling the action for Seattle Sports 710. Rizzs was hit in the back of the head with the foul ball, which knocked him to the ground. Even though he was still jolted, Rizzs still had enough of his bearings to let Hill Jr. known to continue the play-by-play.
Rizz was evaluated by medical trainers at the stadium. And aside from a massive lump to show for it as a souvenir, he appeared in good spirits and eventually resumed calling the game.
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times posted a photo with Rizzs after the game showing a thumbs up, indicating he was alright.
Rizz has been in Seattle's radio booth for over two decades and has been a the Mariners lead play-by-play announcer since 2010.
And it looks like even a foul ball isn't enough to stop Rizzs from calling games.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
UPDATE: MARINERS WAITING FOR MITCH GARVER'S X-RAYS: Mariners manager Dan Wilson said that the team is still waiting to find out whether or not Garver has any damage in his hand/wrist area after leaving Monday's game with a hit-by-pitch. CLICK HERE
EMERSON HANCOCK READY FOR HIS TURN: The Mariners No. 6 starting pitcher will be depended on early for the second season in a row after fellow pitcher George Kirby's injury. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER DAN WILSON TO ANNOUNCE AN OPENING DAY STARTER 'SOON': The Seattle Mariners manager said he'll announce 'soon' whether Logan Gilbert or Luis Castillo will be on the mound against the Athletics on March 27. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.