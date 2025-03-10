Dan Wilson Still Hasn't Made Decision on Opening Day Starting Pitcher
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners got some bad injury news over the weekend when it was revealed that George Kirby would likely miss the first 10 days of the regular season with right shoulder inflammation.
Kirby is week to week with the injury, putting more pressure on Seattle's returning starters. But manager Dan Wilson is making sure there's not any scrutiny added to the group before there has to be.
In an early morning news conference on Monday, Wilson said he hasn't yet decided who will be the Mariners starting pitcher against the Athletics on March 27. The only thing known for sure is the starter will be either Luis Castillo or Logan Gilbert.
"(I'll announce it) soon," Wilson said in the news conference.
In previous seasons when a starting pitcher has been announced, it's been normal to have some kind of production or promo be posted and played on social media.
Wilson joked he would "work on his delivery," for the hypothetical video.
The team can't go wrong with either starter. Castillo has been the opening day pitcher the last two seasons, made the All-Star game in 2023 and didn't have a single-season ERA higher than a 3.64 the last two years.
Gilbert made the first All-Star game of his career in 2024. He led the Mariners in innings pitched, strikeouts, game started, quality starts and WHIP. He posted a 3.23 ERA in 33 starts with 220 strikeouts in 208.2 innings pitched.
Gilbert emerged as Seattle's ace in perception and performance. But Castillo is still a capable veteran who has carried the role as the No. 1 guy in the rotation for over two years.
Castillo has a 3.38 ERA with four strikeouts in eight innings pitched across three starting in spring training.
Gilbert has a 6.75 ERA with eight strikeouts in 5.1 innings pitched in three spring training starts of his own.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OUTFIELDERS FILM HILARIOUS PROMO VIDEO: Mariners outfielders Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles had some laughs during a promotional video for a new Arozarena-based giveaway. CLICK HERE
JORGE POLANCO MAKES FIRST HIT OF SPRING TRAINING COUNT: Fortunes could be turning for the veteran infielder after he hit his first homer of big league camp on Saturday. CLICK HERE
JEFF PASSAN COULD HAVE HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR SEATTLE MARINERS: Passan had several takeaways from his time at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Ariz., and one of them had the Mariners possibly exceeding expectations. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.