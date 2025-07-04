Seattle Mariners' Bryan Woo is Going For Baseball History on Friday
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo will take the mound on Friday afternoon against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he'll do so with a shot at history.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Bryan Woo has gone at least 6.0 innings and issued two or fewer walks in all 16 of his starts in 2025 entering tonight.
That's tied with Clayton Kershaw (2016) for the longest such streak to begin a season by a pitcher under 30 years old in the modern era (since 1901).
Woo was supposed to pitch on Thursday, but the Mariners pushed him back until Friday in order to give the rotation an extra day of rest. Seattle is in the midst of a 17-game in 17-days stretch, and this series represents the last three days of that period.
Woo, who will be in contention for an American League All-Star spot, is 7-4 with a 2.93 ERA this season. He's struck out 96 batters in 101.1 innings.
He's also been the anchor for the M's rotation in the wake of injuries to Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert. The latter two are back now.
The Mariners enter Friday's contest at 45-42 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. The Pirates are 38-50, which is last in the National League Central, but they have won six consecutive games, sweeping the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals.
First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT, a rare weekday day game for the July 4 holiday.
