Seattle Mariners' Bryan Woo is Shooting For Team History in Second Half of Season
After earning his first All-Star nod this season, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo is trying to make some special team history in the second half.
According to @StatsCentre, Woo's .933 WHIP is the third-lowest ever for an M's pitcher at the All-Star break, trailing only Logan Gilbert (0.893 in 2024) and Felix Hernandez (0.901 in 2014).
For the record, Gilbert's WHIP actually got better in the second half of the season last year, as he finished with a league-best 0.887. Woo has been excellent this year, tossing six innings or more in all 18 starts and posting a 2.75 ERA. He worked a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, setting down all three batters he faced. In the face of injuries to Gilbert, George Kirby and Bryce Miller, he's been a stabilizing force in the rotation for Dan Wilson's team.
And the Mariners are going to need him to continue to be solid in the second half if they are going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022. Seattle enters play on Friday at 51-45 and five games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are also 1.5 games up on the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot.
They'll usher in the second half on Friday night against the Astros with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. PT. Right-hander Luis Castillo will pitch for the M's while lefty Brandon Walter takes the ball for Houston.
