Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh Now Leads Baseball in Home Runs, Even Ahead of Aaron Judge
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs in Friday night's 13-1 blowout win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
His first shot was a solo homer off Jack Leiter and gave the M's a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, while his second blast was a grand slam off Leiter in the fifth that gave the M's a 5-0 lead at the time.
With the homers, the 28-year-old star now has 12 on the season, which leads baseball. Aaron Judge (Yankees), Kyle Schwarber (Phillies) and Eugenio Suarez (D-backs), each had 10 entering play on Saturday, but Judge did hit his 11th early on Saturday to pull within one.
Raleigh, who hit 34 homers last season, has become one of the best power sources in the league. He's got 23 RBIs and four stolen bases, while also raising his batting average to .242, which is above his career norm of .220.
In addition to his power offensively, Raleigh leads the M's vaunted pitching staff. He won the Platinum Glove Award in the American League last season as the best defensive player in the league.
Starting pitcher Bryan Woo, who earned the win on Friday, spoke about what Raleigh means to the team after the game.
"It's everything all together. It's the bat, it's the leadership, it's the humility, it's what he means to the guys in the clubhouse, it's what he means to the fans in Seattle..."
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 19-12 overall and in first place in the American League West. They'll take on the Rangers again at 4:05 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo (SEA) pitches against Patrick Corbin (TEX).
