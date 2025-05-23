Seattle Mariners Officially Bring Minor League Pitcher onto Roster, Designate Vet For Assignment
FRIDAY, 2:20 p.m. PT: Castano has officially been called up, with Hahn being designated for assignment.
FRIDAY AM: According to a report from insider Francys Romero, the Seattle Mariners are set to promote minor league pitcher Blas Castano to the big-league roster. If Castano is to appear in a game, it would be his major league debut.
There's been no indication as to what the corresponding move would be, but it's fair to assume that Castano will be taking the place of veteran Jesse Hahn. The righty gave up three earned runs in one inning of work on Thursday, and he occupies the last spot in the bullpen, which has been kind of a revolving door.
Having Castano would provide a fresh arm, and would help the M's get some more depth in their bullpen for the rest of the weekend series against the Houston Astros. Seattle was beaten 9-2 on Thursday. They are now 28-21 entering play on Friday.
Castano has gone 2-1 at Triple-A Tacoma this season, starting seven games out of 10 appearances. He's carried a 3.43 ERA, impressive considering Tacoma is in the hitter-friendly PCL. He's struck out just 28 batters in 44.2 innings, which is important to note as he moves up to the majors.
Originally signed by the New York Yankees, Castano signed with the Mariners before the 2024 season.
Seattle and the Astros will play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 5:10 p.m. PT. Right-hander Emerson Hancock (SEA) will pitch against Ryan Gusto (HOU).
Hancock has gone 1-2 with a 6.21 ERA while Gusto is 3-2 with a 4.65.
