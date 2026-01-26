After receiving an initial offer from the Big Apple, Dominican prospect Mairon De La Rosa is choosing the Pacific Northwest, and he will sign with the Seattle Mariners, pending approval of the deal by Major League Baseball. While the player's age is not officially known, it's believed the international enigma is 15-16 years old. According to MLB insider Francys Romero, De La Rosa will receive an almost four-million-dollar deal.

"Dominican infielder Mairon De La Rosa is expected to sign with the Seattle Mariners for around $3.8M when a new international period opens Jan. 15, 2027, per source," Romero posted on social media on Sunday. "A switch-hitter and top prospect, he recently returned to the market after a prior deal with the Yankees."

ESPN's Pedro Gomez has weighed in on De La Rosa. The analyst cited his tools and talent, further testimony that Seattle may have gotten a steal in this signing.

“De La Rosa ran a 6.1-second 60-yard dash, is a switch hitter, with plus-plus speed, immense raw power potential, and a quick, balanced right-handed swing,” Longtime MLB insider Pedro Gomez wrote about the teenager. "He’s considered the most talented player in a long time.”

Julio Rodriguez was an international signing

Sep 6, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez (44) celebrates hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

The Mariners have had recent success in the international market, with superstar centerfielder Julio Rodriguez bursting into the league and establishing himself as one of the best all-around players in the game. In 2017. J-Rod inked a deal worth $1.75 million as a top prospect from the Dominican Republic. Today, he's considered the front-runner for the American League Most Valuable Player Award in 2026

Rodriguez has matured into the face of the franchise and already has the makings of a future Hall of Famer. So, the team can only hope to reach that same level of success with the acquisition of players like Mairon De La Rosa.

