Seattle Mariners Catch Grief From Fans Over Selling Playoff Tickets
Entering play on Thursday, the Seattle Mariners had less than a two percent chance to make the playoffs (per Fangraphs). In order to make the playoffs, they needed to win their final three games of the year against the Oakland Athletics and then hope that one of the Kansas City Royals and Detroit Tigers lose each of their remaining four games.
The dream didn't come true, as both the Royals and Tigers won on Thursday, eliminating Seattle.
Despite the tiny mathematical odds entering the day, the Mariners elected to start selling playoff tickets on Thursday anyways. That rubbed several fans on social media the wrong way, as they were upset about the lack of awareness from the organization.
From BSUHawk2 on social media:
This just speaks to how little self awareness management has. I get it’s probably automated but you can shut these things down. They wouldn’t send it if we were eliminated so sending it now had approvals from leadership. Profits over everything always
And there's this response:
I cannot believe this email got sent. I’m surprised it wasn’t flagged as spam.
There was at least one user who understood the decision to make the tickets available:
An outside shot of still making the playoffs, even if it is an infinitesimally tiny, as in microscopic, 5.3% (per FanGraphs) chance of making it to the playoffs is still a chance. The team has to be prepared IF all the stars and the planets aligned and it happened.
While true, here's the thing: By virtue of being the fifth or sixth seed in the playoffs, the M's wouldn't have been home at all in the wild card round. Furthermore, they wouldn't have been home in the ALDS until Game 3, so there was still more than enough time to allow the team to actually get a more realistic path to the playoffs.
Turns out, they didn't have to do it at all.
The Mariners will be back home on Friday night against the A's for the final series of the year.
