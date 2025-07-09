Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Compliments Former Team Veteran
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is having the greatest first half by a catcher in MLB history. He was voted in as the American League's starter in the All-Star Game — his first career selection.
Entering Wednesday, Raleigh scored 63 runs in 89 games and hit 16 doubles and a major league-leading 36 home runs with 76 RBIs. He slashed .268/.383/.646 with a 1.029 OPS. He's set the major league record for most home runs by a catcher and a switch-hitter through the first of a season in MLB history. He also passed Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs by a Mariners player through the first half in MLB history.
Most of the focus on Raleigh's season has been directed toward the amount of homers he's hit (understandably so). But Raleigh has also been a better hitter in general. His .268 batting average would far exceed his previous single-season career-high (.232), which he set in 2023. He hit .220 in 2024.
Raleigh has said in various interviews he hasn't done anything drastically different this season, but he has credited a former Seattle veteran in helping him with his approach at the plate.
The Mariners acquired veteran first baseman Justin Turner in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 29, 2024. Turner quickly adhered himself to the Seattle clubhouse and was viewed as something of an on-field coach. He was also an effective bat in his limited time with Seattle. In 48 games last season, Turner scored 22 times and hit seven doubles and five home runs with 24 RBIs. He slashed .264/.363/.403 with a .766 OPS.
"He's been great," Raleigh said before a game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday. "Just a guy who — first of all, he's a great hitter and a great mentor. Really smart and he just helped me out just how to approach different pitchers and what to look for in playing to your strengths, and understanding each time you go up there, it's not gonna be a home run. There's gonna be times where you got take your walks, take your hits, and really just getting into the nuance of that was the biggest thing."
Turner became a free agent after last season and signed a 1-year, $6 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.
Even though he's not on the team, Turner is still having an impact on the Mariners.
