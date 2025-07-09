WATCH: Seattle Mariners Release Heartwarming Video Following All-Star News
The Seattle Mariners will have four players representing the organization in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on July 15.
Catcher Cal Raleigh, starting pitcher Bryan Woo, outfielder Julio Rodriguez and closer Andres Munoz will compete at the Midsummer Classic. It will be the third All-Star game for Rodriguez, the second for Munoz and the first for Raleigh and Woo.
Raleigh was announced as the American League's starting catcher on Wednesday, and Rodriguez, Munoz and Woo were announced as reserves Sunday.
Shortly after Woo received the news he would be heading to his first All-Star Game, he called his parents and shared the news.
"A lot of screaming," Woo said in a postgame interview Sunday. "Not a lot of words at first. But they were super excited. Obviously super proud. I think we were all kind of hoping (it would happen), but like I said before, there's not really a whole lot you can do about it. Kind of just hope. ... (My parents), my sister, girlfriend, family, everybody has been super supportive and they're a big reason why I feel like I've been able to do what I do. This is just as important for them as it is for me."
Seattle posted a video on "X" showing Woo sharing the news with his parents, and it was exactly the reaction Woo described.
Woo has posted a 2.77 ERA this season with 104 strikeouts in 107.1 innings pitched across 17 starts. He's the only pitcher in the major this season with at least 15 starts to go at least six innings in all of his outings.
